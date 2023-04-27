Local Government Academy assessors visit BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Assessors from the Local Government Academy (LGA) arrived here early this week to conduct a Competency Assessment for 93 pioneer Local Government Operations Officer (LGOO) graduates of Batch 52-A.

The LGA, an agency of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), has assigned 21 assessors from various regions to evaluate the 93 Pioneer Graduates of Batch 52-A, also known as “Batch Sindaw.”

Upon arrival, the LGA assessors made a courtesy call to Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG-BARMM), paid a visit to the MILG temporary office and had a look-see on the regional government center.

They were warmly welcomed by Minister Sinarimbo, Director General Khalid S Dumagay, Operations and Management Services Director Fausiah R Abdula, and Cotabato City Director Muhammad Farzieh B Abutazil.

Sinarimbo lauded the LGA “for maintaining a positive relationship with and support for the Bangsamoro Government,” stating that this would assist MILG in carrying out its mandates.

Meanwhile, the LGOOs had gone through extensive training, which the LGA had overseen and facilitated.

LGA will conduct simulated exercises and in-person interviews to evaluate and strengthen the internal and organizational competencies of the Batch Sindaw.

It will also examine the initiative of the Ministry bearing its mandate to produce LGOOs capable of providing oversight and operational support to LGUs on the implementation of MILG programs, projects, and activities.

It will also assess how MILG has been empowering LGUs to be more accountable and responsive to the needs of its constituents.

Director Abdula provided a brief orientation to the Assessors on the Ministry's national programs and MILG initiatives, as well as a brief profile on the status and assignments of the Batch Sindaw.

The goal of the Orientation was to level off and ensure a smooth flow of activity.

Sinarimbo also took advantage of the opportunity to introduce the Assessors to the rich culture of the Bangsamoro.

The MILG team brought the assessors to the Negosyo Center of the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism for them to appreciate the various cultural products on display.

It was followed by a quick visit to the Bangsamoro Museum, where they looked at the relics and learned about Bangsamoro history.

LGA, DILG’s training arm, is in charge of human resource development and training of local government officials and personnel for the Department and its bureaus, including regional offices.

The 3-day comprehensive assessment started Wednesday at Em Manor Hotel and Convention Center in Cotabato City.