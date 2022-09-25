Local governments extend help to South Cotabato accident victims

KORONADAL CITY --- Local officials are scrambling to provide with essential support the 19 people injured badly in Friday’s multiple vehicular accident in Tupi, South Cotabato that left two commuters dead.

Rolly Aquino, South Cotabato’s provincial disaster risk reduction and management officer, confirmed on Saturday that besides the two fatalities in the accident --- Diamaloden Makasaehe, 28, and his grade school son, Jannaiden --- 19 others were hurt in the highway mishap at past 6:00 p.m. Friday.

Some of the victims were in vehicles while others were along a stretch of the General Santos-Koronadal Highway in Tupi town, hit by a wayward hauler truck, whose driver lost control of the wheel due to mechanical trouble.

Aquino said the local government unit of Tupi and the office of South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr. are now cooperating in extending humanitarian interventions to the victims.

There were more than 20 deadly vehicular accidents in portions of the General Santos-Koronadal Highway in South Cotabato’s adjoining Tupi and Polomolok towns in the past 10 months.

In a statement Sunday, Tamayo said he will ask the South Cotabato provincial police and the local officials in Tupi and Polomolok to plan out and enforce measures needed to prevent such accidents. (