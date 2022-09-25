  Sunday Sep, 25 2022 10:09:16 PM

Local governments extend help to South Cotabato accident victims

Local News • 20:45 PM Sun Sep 25, 2022
18
By: 
John M. Unson
One of several vehicles damaged in Friday night's accident in Tupi, South Cotabato. (From South Cotabato PDRRMO)

KORONADAL CITY --- Local officials are scrambling to provide with essential support the 19 people injured badly in Friday’s multiple vehicular accident in Tupi, South Cotabato that left two commuters dead.

Rolly Aquino, South Cotabato’s provincial disaster risk reduction and management officer, confirmed on Saturday that besides the two fatalities in the accident --- Diamaloden Makasaehe, 28, and his grade school son, Jannaiden --- 19 others were hurt in the highway mishap at past 6:00 p.m. Friday.

Some of the victims were in vehicles while others were along a stretch of the General Santos-Koronadal Highway in Tupi town, hit by a wayward hauler truck, whose driver lost control of the wheel due to mechanical trouble.

Aquino said the local government unit of Tupi and the office of South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr. are now cooperating in extending humanitarian interventions to the victims.

There were more than 20 deadly vehicular accidents in portions of the General Santos-Koronadal Highway in South Cotabato’s adjoining Tupi and Polomolok towns in the past 10 months.  

In a statement Sunday, Tamayo said he will ask the South Cotabato provincial police and the local officials in Tupi and Polomolok to plan out and enforce measures needed to prevent such accidents. (

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Midsayap records 11 patients who tested positive of COVID 19

COTABATO CITY - Eleven residents of Midsayap, North Cotabato have been tested positive to COVID-19 and are now undergoing isolation and medication...

Local governments extend help to South Cotabato accident victims

KORONADAL CITY --- Local officials are scrambling to provide with essential support the 19 people injured badly in Friday’s multiple vehicular...

6 na BIFF, sumuko sa Army sa Midsayap

SA KAGUSTUHANG MAMUHAY ng mapayapa kasama ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay, nagpasyang sumuko sa pamahalaan ang anim na kasapi ng Bangsamoro Islamic...

Cotabato Light: Today's 7-hour power interruption is due to NGCP activity

What: NOTICE OF NGCP POWER INTERRUPTION When: Sunday, September 25, 2022 Time: 8:00 AM - 3:30 PM (7.5 hours) Affected areas: Whole Cotabato...

No revamp: Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ebrahim reappoints most Cabinet members

COTABATO CITY - CHIEF Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim swore-in 21 Cabinet officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in extended...