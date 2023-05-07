Fifth Sunday of Easter

1st Reading – Acts 6:1-7

And in those days, the number of the disciples increasing, there arose a murmuring of the Greeks against the Hebrews, for that their widows were neglected in the daily distribution.

Then the twelve calling together the multitude of the disciples, said, “It is not right for us to neglect the word of God to serve at table.

Therefore, brethren, look ye out among you seven men of good reputation, full of the Holy Ghost and wisdom, whom we may appoint over this business.

But we will give ourselves continually to prayer, and to the ministry of the word.

And the saying was liked by all the multitude. And they chose Stephen, a man full of faith, and of the Holy Ghost, and Philip, and Prochorus, and Nicanor, and Timon, and Parmenas, and Nicolas, a proselyte of Antioch.

These they set before the apostles; and they praying, imposed hands upon them.

And the word of the Lord increased; and the number of the disciples was multiplied in Jerusalem exceedingly: a great multitude also of the priests obeyed the faith.

Responsorial Psalm – Psalms 33:1-2, 4-5, 18-19

R. (22) Lord, let your mercy be on us, as we place our trust in you.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Exult, you just, in the LORD;

praise from the upright is fitting.

Give thanks to the LORD on the harp;

with the ten-stringed lyre chant his praises.

R. Lord, let your mercy be on us, as we place our trust in you.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Upright is the word of the LORD,

and all his works are trustworthy.

He loves justice and right;

of the kindness of the LORD the earth is full.

R. Lord, let your mercy be on us, as we place our trust in you.

or:

R. Alleluia.

See, the eyes of the LORD are upon those who fear him,

upon those who hope for his kindness,

To deliver them from death

and preserve them in spite of famine.

R. Lord, let your mercy be on us, as we place our trust in you.

or:

R. Alleluia.

2nd Reading – 1 Peter 2:4-9

Beloved: Unto whom coming, as to a living stone, rejected indeed by men, but chosen and made honourable by God: and, like living stones, let yourselves be built into a spiritual house to be a holy priesthood to offer spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ.

For it is said in the scripture: Behold, I lay in Zion a chief corner stone, elect, precious. And he that shall believe in him, shall not be confounded.

To you therefore that believe, he is honour: but to them that believe not, the stone which the builders rejected, the same is made the head of the corner:

And a stone of stumbling, and a rock of scandal, to them who stumble at the word, neither do believe, whereunto also they are set.

But you are a chosen generation, a kingly priesthood, a holy nation, a purchased people: that you may declare his virtues, who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light:

Alleluia – John 14:6

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I am the way, the truth and the life, says the Lord;

no one comes to the Father, except through me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel – John 14:1-12

Jesus said to his disciples: Let not your heart be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me.

In my Father’s house there are many mansions. If not, I would have told you: because I go to prepare a place for you.

And if I shall go, and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and will take you to myself; that where I am, you also may be.

And where I go you know, and the way you know.

Thomas said to him: Lord, we know not where you go; and how can we know the way?

Jesus said to him: I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No man comes to the Father, but by me.

Jesus said to his disciples: If you had known me, you would without doubt have known my Father also: and from henceforth you shall know him, and you have seen him.

Philip said to him: Lord, show us the Father, and it is enough for us.

Jesus saith to him: Have I been so long a time with you; and have you not known me? Philip, he that sees me sees the Father also. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father’?

Do you not believe, that I am in the Father, and the Father in me? The words that I speak to you, I speak not of myself. But the Father who abides in me, he does the works.

Believe you not that I am in the Father, and the Father in me?

Otherwise believe for the very works’ sake. Amen, amen I say to you, he that believes in me, the works that I do, he also shall do; and greater than these shall he do. Because I go to the Father: