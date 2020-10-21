Reading 1 EPH 2:12-22

Brothers and sisters:

You were at that time without Christ,

alienated from the community of Israel

and strangers to the covenants of promise,

without hope and without God in the world.

But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off

have become near by the Blood of Christ.

For he is our peace, he made both one

and broke down the dividing wall of enmity, through his Flesh,

abolishing the law with its commandments and legal claims,

that he might create in himself one new person in place of the two,

thus establishing peace,

and might reconcile both with God,

in one Body, through the cross,

putting that enmity to death by it.

He came and preached peace to you who were far off

and peace to those who were near,

for through him we both have access in one Spirit to the Father.

So then you are no longer strangers and sojourners,

but you are fellow citizens with the holy ones

and members of the household of God,

built upon the foundation of the Apostles and prophets,

with Christ Jesus himself as the capstone.

Through him the whole structure is held together

and grows into a temple sacred in the Lord;

in him you also are being built together

into a dwelling place of God in the Spirit.

Responsorial Psalm PS 85:9AB-10, 11-12, 13-14

R. (see 9) The Lord speaks of peace to his people.

I will hear what God proclaims;

the LORD–for he proclaims peace.

Near indeed is his salvation to those who fear him,

glory dwelling in our land.

R. The Lord speaks of peace to his people.

Kindness and truth shall meet;

justice and peace shall kiss.

Truth shall spring out of the earth,

and justice shall look down from heaven.

R. The Lord speaks of peace to his people.

The LORD himself will give his benefits;

our land shall yield its increase.

Justice shall walk before him,

and salvation, along the way of his steps.

R. The Lord speaks of peace to his people.

Alleluia LK 21:36

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Be vigilant at all times and pray

that you may have the strength to stand before the Son of Man.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel LK 12:35-38

Jesus said to his disciples:

“Gird your loins and light your lamps

and be like servants who await their master’s return from a wedding,

ready to open immediately when he comes and knocks.

Blessed are those servants

whom the master finds vigilant on his arrival.

Amen, I say to you, he will gird himself,

have them recline at table, and proceed to wait on them.

And should he come in the second or third watch

and find them prepared in this way,

blessed are those servants.”