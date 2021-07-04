Lorenzana: 17 dead bodies recovered from C-130 crash site in Patikul, Sulu

MANILA – At least 17 charred bodies A Philippine Air Force (PAF) C-130H Hercules transport aircraft crashed in Patikul, Sulu on Sunday morning, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana confirmed.

In an interview with reporters, Sobejana said the incident happened around 11: 30 a.m.

“One of C-130s, while transporting our troops from Cagayan De Oro, na-miss nya ‘yung runway, trying to regain power, at hindi nakayanan, bumagsak doon sa may Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu (One of our C-130s, while transporting troops from Cagayan De Oro, missed the runway, tried to regain power but failed, and ended up crashing in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu)," he said.

Efforts are ongoing to rescue passengers of the ill-fated aircraft.

Around 40 passengers have been rescued and are now undergoing treatment at the 11th Infantry Division hospital in Barangay Busbus.

No other details were immediately available, Sobejana said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said initial reports stated that there were 92 onboard including three pilots and five crew members.

The rest were Army personnel reporting for duty.

"So far, 40 wounded and injured were rescued and 17 bodies recovered," Lorenzana said in a statement.

The PAF likewise confirmed the incident.

"A C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force with tail #5125 figured in a mishap upon landing in Jolo,” the PAF stated.

The aircraft took off from Villamor Air Base in Pasay en route to Lumbia Airport and subsequently ferried personnel to Jolo, PAF spokesperson Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano said.

The aircraft was one of the two C-130H acquired through a grant from the US government. It arrived in the country on January 29 and was formally welcomed to the PAF fleet at Villamor on February 18.

The cost of acquiring the two C-130H aircrafts was earlier placed at PHP2.5 billion, with the Philippines contributing PHP1.6 billion and the US about PHP900 million.

it is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft designed and built originally by Lockheed, now Lockheed Martin.

Capable of using unprepared runways for takeoffs and landings, the C-130 was originally designed as a troop, medical evacuation, and cargo transport aircraft. (PNA)