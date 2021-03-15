  Monday Mar, 15 2021 01:28:07 AM

LPA, 2 weather systems to bring rains in many parts of PH

WEATHER • 17:45 PM Sun Mar 14, 2021
33
By: 
Ma. Teresa Montemayor/PNA

MANILA – A low-pressure area (LPA) and two weather systems are expected to bring rains in many parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the LPA as of 3 a.m. was estimated at 70 kilometers east northeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

The LPA and the tail-end of frontal system will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Caraga, it added.

The weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides “during moderate to at times heavy rains.”

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region and rest of Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with light rains due to northeast monsoon, it added.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds will blow over Luzon and Western Visayas as light to moderate winds will blow over Mindanao while slight to moderate coastal waters will be seen in the rest of the country.

Sunday’s minimum temperature is 23.6°C while the maximum temperature is 30.0°C, PAGASA said. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

LPA, 2 weather systems to bring rains in many parts of PH

MANILA – A low-pressure area (LPA) and two weather systems are expected to bring rains in many parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 13, 2021)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES: 1  LIVE 81 mm mortar, ibinenta sa junk shop sa Mlang, North Cotabato, ngayono hawak na ng PNP 2.  TAGA...

81mm mortar found in junk shop in North Cotabato.

Nasa pangangala na ngayon ng explosive ordnance division ng North Cotabato Police ang bala ng 81 mm  mortar na itinurn-over ng isang vendor sa M...

Magelco announces power interruption for March 13

To all MAGELCO consumers served by UPI Feeder: What: Scheduled Power Interruption When: March 13, 2021 (Saturday) (8:00AM-5:00PM) Why: Pay-...

More than 20 hurt in South Cotabato highway mishap

SOUTH COTABATO --- Twenty three people were hurt in a multiple vehicular accident in Tupi town amid heavy downpours Thursday. Rolly Doane Aquino,...