LPA affecting Zamboanga City
28
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
WEATHER TODAY | At 3:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated at 195 km West Northwest of Zamboanga City. Meanwhile, Easterlies is affecting Visayas and the rest of Mindanao.
Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Zamboanga City
- Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by LPA
Metro Manila and the rest of the country
- Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by easterlies / localized thunderstorms