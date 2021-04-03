  Saturday Apr, 03 2021 03:35:43 PM

LPA affecting Zamboanga City

WEATHER • 07:30 AM Sat Apr 3, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez

WEATHER TODAY | At 3:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated at 195 km West Northwest of Zamboanga City. Meanwhile, Easterlies is affecting Visayas and the rest of Mindanao.

Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Zamboanga City

- Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by LPA

Metro Manila and the rest of the country

- Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by easterlies / localized thunderstorms

