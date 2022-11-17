LPA off GenSan unlikely to develop into tropical cyclone

MANILA – The low pressure area (LPA) that the weather bureau has been monitoring is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone, a forecaster said Thursday.

The LPA was last tracked 200 kilometers south southeast of General Santos City.

"This is also outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). It has a slim chance to develop into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours," said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Daniel James Villamil.

He, however, said that the LPA is near the landmass of Mindanao, so it will cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the island.

The LPA and ITCZ will also cause the same weather condition over Eastern and Central Visayas, Bicol Region and Palawan.

Meanwhile, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will also prevail over Quezon, Aurora, Isabela and mainland Cagayan due to the shear line.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will also prevail over extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern section of the country.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)