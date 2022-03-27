  Sunday Mar, 27 2022 07:06:48 PM

LPA, ITCZ bring scattered rains over VisMin, Palawan

Breaking News • 12:15 PM Sun Mar 27, 2022
26
By: 
Ma. Teresa Montemayor/PNA

MANILA – A low pressure area (LPA) embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao, Visayas and Palawan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its weather bulletin, PAGASA said the LPA was located at 200 km east of Davao City at 3 a.m.

Benison Estareja of PAGASA said the chances of the LPA becoming a tropical depression are very low.

Meantime, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon due to easterlies.

It warned residents in affected areas against possible flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from southeast to northeast will blow over northern Luzon with slight to moderate coastal waters while light to moderate with east to northeast direction will be felt in the rest of the country with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The maximum temperature is 33.4 °C and the minimum temperature is 25 °C. (PNA)

