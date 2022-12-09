LPA in Mindanao may develop into tropical depression: PAGASA

MANILA – A low pressure area (LPA) was detected east of Mindanao and may develop into a tropical depression in two days, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

In the 10 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was estimated 1,010 kilometers east of Mindanao, which will bring light to moderate rains in several regions.

PAGASA also cautioned affected regions of possible hazards like landslides in the next 24 hours.

“Hazards affecting land areas in the next 24 hours, the shear line and trough of LPA will bring light to moderate with times heavy rains over Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Cagayan, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao region,” the state weather agency said.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall,” it added.

PAGASA also advised the public and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices concerned to take all necessary measures to protect life and property.

It will issue the next advisory at 11 p.m. (PNA)