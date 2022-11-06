  Sunday Nov, 06 2022 07:48:14 PM

LPG blast damages Pagadian City commercial center

TIMRA Reports • 16:30 PM Sun Nov 6, 2022
Teofilo Garcia,Jr.
EXPLOSION. Glass shards scatter in front of the City Commercial Center (C3) in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur as an explosion hit the building Saturday (Nov. 5) (Screengrab from the Facebook page of Bong Simbajon)

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Glass panels of at least three business establishments were shattered early Saturday when a liquefied petroleum gas tank exploded inside the City Commercial Center (C3) in Pagadian City.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao, said the explosion happened around 3:55 a.m. at the Chowking fast-food chain outlet in C3 located in Barangay Santiago, Pagadian City.

“There were no traces of explosives,” Verceles said, adding that the explosion was caused by a leak from one of the LPG tanks of the fast food chain and not by an improvised explosive device.

Aside from the fast food chain, the glass panels of its adjacent establishments, a cake shop and a boutique, were also shattered. The cost of damage is yet to be determined.

No one was reported killed or injured in the incident.

City Commercial Center, more popularly known as "C3" is a government-owned and controlled mixed-use building in the city. (PNA)

