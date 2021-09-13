Machinegun ammunition smuggling attempt foiled

COTABATO CITY --- Policemen seized 654 rounds of 7.62 caliber machinegun ammunition from a smuggler intercepted in Parang town in Maguindanao Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Monday identified the suspect as Junel Amocay Jimenez, a resident of Barangay San Pedro, Pagadian City.

Jimenez was driving a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck from Pagadian City en route to somewhere in General Santos City when personnel of the Parang municipal police subjected to a routine inspection his vehicle and found the ammunition inside.

The 7.62 caliber ammunition is either for an M14 assault rifle, or for an M60 machinegun.

Members of the Parang municipal police led by Major Christopher Cabugwang and personnel of the 1402nd Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion under the PRO-BAR immediately detained Jimenez.

Jimenez is now clamped down in the detention facility of the Parang municipal police, to be charged with illegal possession of ammunition, according to Ugale.