Machinegun, rifle seized from Lanao del Sur resident

Local News • 18:30 PM Sun Sep 18, 2022
29
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY - A resident of Tamparan town in Lanao del Sur landed in jail after policemen in a checkpoint found a vintage .30 caliber machinegun and an assault rifle in his vehicle Friday.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Lanao del Sur provincial police director, said Sunday Norhan Hamdag Ibrahim was intercepted by a police team in a roadside checkpoint in Barangay Pititanglaan in, Lumbayanague, while en route to somewhere in the province.

Policemen found a .30 caliber machinegun and a 5.56 R4 assault rifle inside Ibrahim’s blue Toyota Revo, bearing license plates XEG 963, that they flagged down for routine inspection.

Ibrahim was immediately detained for possession of unlicensed firearms.

Bongcayao said Ibrahim is now clamped down in a detention facility of the Lumbayanague Municipal Police Station, awaiting prosecution. 

