MAFAR approves over P3.5-M cost of fishery equipment for Sulu and Basilan projects

COTABATO CITY — Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) and three (3) fishery equipment suppliers from Sulu and Basilan entered into agreements on Monday, Oct. 4, to fasten the implementation of the ministry’s project in the Bangsamoro region.



The first supplier was MMK Construction and Enterprises, represented by Malli M. Kadil, who won Lot 1: Supply, delivery, and installation of 135 units of Coral Nursery Units (CNU) for Basilan under FishCORAL Project, CY 2019 with the total cost of Php1,852,279.65.



Ariaz General Merchandise, represented by Al-Brinji B. Mali, won Lot 2: Supply, delivery, and installation of 6-units of Fabricated Lobster Cage with Caretaker's Hut for Sulu under FishCORAL Project with a total cost of Php1,710,000,00.



Meanwhile, the third supplier—the GSH Construction, represented by Gamal S. Hayudini—will fabricate seven packages of Basnigan under the Transitional Development Impact Fund (TDIF) project.



Minister Mohammad Yacob, who heads the MAFAR procurement entity, expressed his appreciation to the suppliers for showing their interest and support in helping the ministry with the delivery of its services to the grassroots level.



“This contract signing is a manifestation of our partnership to deliver the project that will uplift the livelihood of the Bangsamoro people,” he said.



"In this partnership, MAFAR is committed to give full support, for as long as we could [...] your responsibility as suppliers is to deliver the good quality of services in the agreed targets and according to the agreed supply specifications," Yacob added.



As a response, the suppliers pledged to do their responsibility in helping the ministry in the delivery of good and quality services for the Bangsamoro livelihood. (Bangsamoro Information Office)

