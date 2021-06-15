Mag 5.9 quake jolts mainland Mindanao, 7 aftershocks recorded

COTABATO CITY - An intensity 5.9 earthquake rocks mainland Mindanao Monday night with its epicenter found in Bukidnon, the state volcanology office said.

The Phil. Instititute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Dept of Science and Technology reported that the quake, which came at 10:38 p.m. was traced to Kadingilan, Bukidnon and tectonic in origin.

Specifically, the quake was traced 9 kilometers north of Kadingilan town.

No reported casualties or damages to properties as of posting.

An aftershock occured at 10:49 p.m. with Magnitude 5 and trace in the same area. Seconds later, the third aftershock at Mag. 5 as well.

Six more aftershocs were recorded with Mag 4.7 as the strongest after tremor.

Below are the reported intensities.

Intensity V- Kadingilan, Bukidnon

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III - Cagayan De Oro City and Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Kidapawan City

Intensity II - Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected.