  Tuesday Jun, 15 2021 12:16:14 AM

Mag 5.9 quake jolts mainland Mindanao, 7 aftershocks recorded

Local News • 23:15 PM Mon Jun 14, 2021
23
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - An intensity 5.9 earthquake rocks mainland Mindanao Monday night with its epicenter found in Bukidnon, the state volcanology office said.

The Phil. Instititute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Dept of Science and Technology reported that the quake, which came at 10:38 p.m. was traced to Kadingilan, Bukidnon and tectonic in origin.

Specifically, the quake was traced 9 kilometers north of Kadingilan town.

No reported casualties or damages to properties as of posting.

An aftershock occured at 10:49 p.m. with Magnitude 5 and trace in the same area. Seconds later, the third aftershock at Mag. 5 as well.

Six more aftershocs were recorded with Mag 4.7 as the strongest after tremor.

Below are the reported intensities.

Intensity V- Kadingilan, Bukidnon

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III - Cagayan De Oro City and Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Kidapawan City
Intensity II - Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Mag 5.9 quake jolts mainland Mindanao, 7 aftershocks recorded

COTABATO CITY - An intensity 5.9 earthquake rocks mainland Mindanao Monday night with its epicenter found in Bukidnon, the state volcanology...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 14, 2021)

HEADLINES: 1.   Dating North Cotabato Board Member Roly Sacdalan, positibo sa Covid, naka isolate ngayon sa Kidapawan 2 ...

COVID 19 UPDATE: 368 patients recover, 280 new infections, 10 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 14, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY (280) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-EIGHT...

After days of silence, Magpet mayor admits he is COVID-19 positive

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Mayor Florenito Gonzaga today admitted he was positive for COVID-19, days after he was not seen at the mayor's office and rumored to...

8 Abu wanted Abu Sayyaf members arrested in Jolo 

COTABATO CITY --- A combined military-police team arrested eight wanted Abu Sayyaf members, one of them a minor, in an operation in Jolo town in...