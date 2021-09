To all member consumer served by Parang Feeder

What: Scheduled Power Interruption

When: September 05, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 8:00AM to 3:00PM

Why: Pay-outing of 4/0 Wire, Single Circuit at Poblacion Parang Maguindanao.

Affected areas: Parang, Matanog, Barira and Buldon

Please bear with us for the inconvenience.