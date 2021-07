To all member-consumers served by DOS Feeder.

What: CURTAILMENT OF M4 CAPITON SUBSTATION

When: July 16, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 6 PM to 10 PM

Why? M4 Capiton Substation has exceeded its 80% loading. Thus it is recommended to have curtailment of Lateral Lines on both DOS Feeder and UPI Feeder alternatively.

Affected Lateral line: Kabuntalan

Please bear with us for the inconvenience