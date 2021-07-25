  Sunday Jul, 25 2021 02:19:25 AM

Magelco announces power interruption for July 25

Local News • 21:15 PM Sat Jul 24, 2021
Magelco press statement

To all MAGELCO member consumers

What: NGCP EMERGENCY/SCHEDULED POWER INTERRUPTION

When: July 25, 2021 Sunday

* Time: 7:30am - 8:00am

1. Sultan Kudarat - Simuay 69 kV Lines

Affected Customers: M1 Simuay SS

2. Tacurong - Datu Saudi Ampatuan

Affected Customers: M2 Salbu SS

M5 RSK SS

3. Sultan Kudarat - Datu Saudi Ampatuan 69 kV Lines

Affected Customers: M4 Capiton SS

Why: To facilitate the temporary transfer of the supply of M4 Capiton SS and CLPC from Sultan Kudarat SS to Tacurong SS to conduct Emergency Shutdown on Sultan Kudarat SS, 138 kV High Voltage Equipment for correction of critical hotspots.

** Time: 2:30pm - 3:30pm

1. Sultan Kudarat - Simuay 69 kV Lines

Affected Customers: M1 Simuay SS

2. Tacurong - Datu Saudi Ampatuan

Affected Customers: M2 Salbu SS

M5 RSK SS

3. Sultan Kudarat - Datu Saudi Ampatuan 69 kV Lines

Affected Customers: M4 Capiton SS

Why: To Facilitate the shifting of M4 Capiton SS and CLPC back to Sultan Kudarat SS/ Normalization of loads after completion of the emergency maintenance works.

Please bear with us for the inconvenience.

Thank you

