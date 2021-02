To all MAGELCO consumers:

What: NGCP Notice of Scheduled Power Interruption

When: February 27, 2021 (Saturday)

Where:

(7:00am-8:00am)

MAGELCO M2 Salbu Substation

MAGELCO M4 Capiton Substation

MAGELCO M5 RSK Substation

(3:00pm-4:00pm)

MAGELCO M2 Salbu Substation

MAGELCO M4 Capiton Substation

MAGELCO M5 RSK Substation

Please bear with us for the inconvenience it may cause.