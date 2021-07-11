  Sunday Jul, 11 2021 10:50:43 AM

MAGELCO announces power interruption Monday, July 12

Local News • 10:15 AM Sun Jul 11, 2021
9
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

To all member consumer served by M2 Salbu Substation, M4 Capiton Substation, and M5 RSK Substation.

What: NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption

When: July 12, 2021 (Monday)

Affected area:

1. M2 Salbu Substation

2. M4 Capiton Substation

Time: 5:00pm-5:30pm

Why: To facilitate opening of ABS at Strs. 404-HT and 680a-HT and closing ABS at Str. 403-HT to supply power at M2 Salbu Substation back to Tacurong SS.

3. M5 RSK Substation

Time: 5:00pm-6:00pm

Why: To facilitate closing of loop at Str. 377-E re-energizing M2 Salbu Substation & M5 by Tacurong SS.

Please bear with us for the inconvenience.

