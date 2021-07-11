MAGELCO announces power interruption Monday, July 12
9
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
To all member consumer served by M2 Salbu Substation, M4 Capiton Substation, and M5 RSK Substation.
What: NGCP Scheduled Power Interruption
When: July 12, 2021 (Monday)
Affected area:
1. M2 Salbu Substation
2. M4 Capiton Substation
Time: 5:00pm-5:30pm
Why: To facilitate opening of ABS at Strs. 404-HT and 680a-HT and closing ABS at Str. 403-HT to supply power at M2 Salbu Substation back to Tacurong SS.
3. M5 RSK Substation
Time: 5:00pm-6:00pm
Why: To facilitate closing of loop at Str. 377-E re-energizing M2 Salbu Substation & M5 by Tacurong SS.
Please bear with us for the inconvenience.