To all member consumer served by Parang Feeder

What: Scheduled Power Interruption

When: September 21, 2021 Tuesday

Time: 12nnto 1:30pm

Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Why? Installation of Overhead guy of 3 phase line at Brgy. Poblacion Parang Maguindanao

Affected Areas: Parang, Matanog, Barira and Buldon

Please bear with us for the inconvenience.