Magelco announces power interruption for Upi, Maguindanao on April 1, 2 and 4

Local News • 18:15 PM Wed Mar 31, 2021
Magelco advisory

To all MAGELCO consumers served by UPI Feeder:

What: Scheduled Power Interruption

When: April 01, 2021 (Thursday) (8:00AM-5:00PM)

Why: To fastrack the transfer of lines from Old 13.2kV Upi line to New 13.2kV Upi line.

Engr. Ashary Maongco, Magelco general manager, said when necessary, power interruption will also implemented on April 2 and April 4 to pave way for the completion of the lines

Please bear with us for the inconvenience it may cause.

Thank you!

