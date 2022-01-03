Magelco announces power service interruption for Jan. 9

NGCP Notice of scheduled power interruption (NOSPI) Along Sultan Kudarat- Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Tacurong- Datu Saudi Ampatuan and Sultan Kudarat-Simuay 69KVLine.

January 9, 2022 (Sunday 6:00am - 7:00am and 6:00pm-7:00am)

Duration: 1Hr AM

1Hr PM

Line to be De-Energized:

Affected: MAGELCO M1 (SIMUAY SS)

Sultan Kudarat- Datu Saudi Ampatuan 69 KV Line

MAGELCO M4 (CAPITON SS)

Tacurong -DATU Saudi Ampatuan 69 KV Line

MAGELCO M2 (SALBU SS)

MAGELCO M5 (Rajah Silungan Kudarat SS)

AM Activity:

To facilitate the Load transfer of Sultan Kudarat SS loads to Tacurong SS. This is to implement the transfer of conductors from Tower # 139 ( Lumayong) to Bypass Structure along Kibawe-Kabacan - Sultan Kudarat 138kV Line.

Pm activity:

To facilitate normalization/ transfer back loads from Tacurong SS to Sultan Kudarat SS.

Time of isolation and restoration May vary depending on the situation particularly if there are intervening factors like real time Frequency Level, Weather Peace and order, Equipment and Line Integrity and others.

Thank you for your usual understanding and cooperation.