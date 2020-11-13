  Friday Nov, 13 2020 06:32:12 PM

Magelco, nagpalabas ng bagong disconnection policy

Local News • 12:45 PM Fri Nov 13, 2020
24
By: 
Magelco Press Release

MAGELCO DISCONNECTION POLICY

Grounds for Disconnection for ANY of the ff:

1. Non payment of current/ monthly bill 5 days after receipt of the power/electric bill

2. Non payment of 20 percent (monthly ) of the total arrears

3. Member-Consumers (MC) with series connection

4. Direct connection

MAPUPUTULAN TEMPORARILY ANG ISANG TRANSFORMER

5. Pag mayroon resistance o pananakot na mangyari in implementing the individual disconnection program sa isang area, ay temporarily i-off ang transformer at maibabalik lang ito after maputulan/disconnect lahat ang dapat maputulan ng kuryente sa isang transformrer

6. Pag ang naputulan ng kuryente ay pina series connection ng MCOs, temporarily i-OFF ang transformer at maibabalik lang ito pag ang nag series at nagpa series ay mabayaran nila ng BUO/FULL ang kanilang utang plus penalty

7. Pag ang transformer na temporarily disconnected ay illegally reconnected ay direktang tanggalin at maibabalik lang ito pag lahat ng MCOs na connected ay maka pagbayad ng BUO/FULL sa kanilang mga utang plus penalty .

Kindly message us your questions and clarifications regarding on our disconnection policy. We will be posting the answers for the top 10 common questions by the MC for this matter.

Thank you

