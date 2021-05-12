Magelco partners with MLhuillier for payment to avoid crowding

COTABATO CITY – The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) has partnered with a money remittance center to help prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the electric firm’s general manager said Tuesday.

Engr. Ashary Maongco, Magelco general manager, said MLhuillier nationwide is now accepting payment for Magelco’s electric bills effective May 10, 2021.

“This is very convenient to our member-consumers because they do not need to come to Magelco sub-offices in the province but to the nearest MLhuillier remittance center,” Maongco said.

He noted that adding another payment option would prevent member-consumers from crowding at the electric utility's offices.

Maongco reminded member-consumers that an electric bill must be presented upon payment and the remittance center receives payment on or before the due date.

He said that partial payment is accepted and that MLhuillier will collect a minimal service fee.

“I urged our member-consumers to religiously pay electric bills not only because you use electricity but to help our cooperative in its expansion programs,” Maongco said.

The latest Magelco project is the replacement of 40-year old structures and power systems from Simuay 10 MVA power substation to Polloc Port via Simuay Bridge, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura National Highway, and Barangay Sarmiento in Parang, Maguindanao.

“Your electric bill payment goes in these projects,” he told member-consumers. (PNA)