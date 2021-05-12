  Wednesday May, 12 2021 03:44:44 AM

Magelco partners with MLhuillier for payment to avoid crowding

Local News • 20:15 PM Tue May 11, 2021
37
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) has partnered with a money remittance center to help prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the electric firm’s general manager said Tuesday.

Engr. Ashary Maongco, Magelco general manager, said MLhuillier nationwide is now accepting payment for Magelco’s electric bills effective May 10, 2021.

“This is very convenient to our member-consumers because they do not need to come to Magelco sub-offices in the province but to the nearest MLhuillier remittance center,” Maongco said.

He noted that adding another payment option would prevent member-consumers from crowding at the electric utility's offices.

Maongco reminded member-consumers that an electric bill must be presented upon payment and the remittance center receives payment on or before the due date.

He said that partial payment is accepted and that MLhuillier will collect a minimal service fee.

“I urged our member-consumers to religiously pay electric bills not only because you use electricity but to help our cooperative in its expansion programs,” Maongco said.

The latest Magelco project is the replacement of 40-year old structures and power systems from Simuay 10 MVA power substation to Polloc Port via Simuay Bridge, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura National Highway, and Barangay Sarmiento in Parang, Maguindanao.

“Your electric bill payment goes in these projects,” he told member-consumers. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MOLE-BARMM names Cotabato Light as labor most compliant private company

COTABATO CITY  – The Ministry of Labor and Employment in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOLE-BARMM) has recognized the Aboitiz-owned...

Magelco partners with MLhuillier for payment to avoid crowding

COTABATO CITY – The Maguindanao Electric Cooperative (Magelco) has partnered with a money remittance center to help prevent the spread of...

PRO-BAR gets 5 new patrol vehicles from MILG

COTABATO CITY --- The regional office of the Bangsamoro police on Monday got five new Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks from the region’s local government...

Soldiers recover rifles, IEDs left by terrorists behind Datu Paglas attack

MAGUINDANAO --- The military found two M16 rifles and a dozen improvised explosive devices along the escape route of the terrorists who stormed the...

2 BIFF members nabbed after hostilities in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Two extremists belonging to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) – Karialan Faction were held by residents of a...