Magnitude 4 quake rocks SoCot

Local News • 17:45 PM Sat Aug 26, 2023
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY – A magnitude 4 earthquake shakes in South Cotabato at 3:28 p.m. today, the state seismology office reported.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), in its bulletin, said the epicenter was traced 11 kilometers south-west of Surallah. Tectonic in origin, it had a depth of focus of 8 kilometers.

No reported casualties or damages to properties reported as of posting.

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II -Banga and Tampakan, SOUTH COTABATO; CITY OF GENERAL SANTOS
Intensity I - Kiamba and Maitum, SARANGANI; Polomolok, SOUTH COTABATO

