Magnitude 4.3 quake rocks Tabina, Zamboanga del Sur

COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 4.3 quake rocks Pagadian City and Zamboanga del Sur at 8:44 p.m. Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said today.

The tremor which was tectonic in origin was traced 16 kilometers east of Tabina, Zamboanga del Sur.

The followign are the reported intensities.

Intensity III - Tigbao, Sominot, Josefina, and Pitogo, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR

Intensity II - Kumalarang, and Pagadian City, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Kapatagan, LANAO DEL NORTE

Intensity II - Kiamba, SARANGANI; Sindangan, ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE

Intensity I - Alamada, COTABATO; Tampakan, SOUTH COTABATO; Molave, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR