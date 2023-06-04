  Sunday Jun, 04 2023 01:03:01 AM

Magnitude 4.4 quake rocks South Cotabato

Local News • 20:15 PM Sat Jun 3, 2023
57
By: 
DXOM Radyo Bida Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 4,4 earthquake rocks Lake Sebu, South Cotabato Saturday afternoono, the Phil. Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) today said.

The quake that came at 4:39 p.m. was tectonic in origin and was traced seven kilometers west of Lake Sebu town proper.

No reported casualties or damages to properties as of posting.

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV - Norala and Lake Sebu, SOUTH COTABATO
Intensity III - Kiamba, SARANGANI; Suralla and Koronadal City, SOUTH COTABATO; Bagumbayan and Isulan, SULTAN KUDARAT
Intensity II - General Santos City, Tampakan, and Tantangan, SOUTH COTABATO; President Quirino and Esperanza, SULTAN KUDARAT
Intensity I - Don Marcelino, DAVAO OCCIDENTAL; Malungon and Maasim, SARANGANI; Kalamansig, SULTAN KUDARAT

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Magnitude 4.4 quake rocks South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 4,4 earthquake rocks Lake Sebu, South Cotabato Saturday afternoono, the Phil. Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (...

DSWD 12 tutulong sa LGUs para solusyunan ang pamamalimos

KORONADAL CITY - Masalimuot ang problema sa pamamalimos kaya para ito maresolba kailangan din ng holistic approach. Ayon kay DSWD 12 Regional...

BARMM boosts PRO-BAR’s mobility in MagNorte with four additional patrol cars

COTABATO CITY — BARMM’s Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) conducted last May 16 a ceremonial turnover of four new police cars to...

Maguindanao farmers to benefit from BARMM’s P5-M warehouse, solar dryer projects

COTABATO CITY — Cooperative farmers from Maguindanao expect an increase of income after receiving BARMM’s warehouse and solar dryer projects worth...

UN agency, BARMM together versus child labor

COTABATO CITY — The labor ministry of the Bangsamoro region and an agency of the United Nations have expanded cooperation against child labor...