Magnitude 4.4 quake rocks South Cotabato
KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 4,4 earthquake rocks Lake Sebu, South Cotabato Saturday afternoono, the Phil. Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) today said.
The quake that came at 4:39 p.m. was tectonic in origin and was traced seven kilometers west of Lake Sebu town proper.
No reported casualties or damages to properties as of posting.
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV - Norala and Lake Sebu, SOUTH COTABATO
Intensity III - Kiamba, SARANGANI; Suralla and Koronadal City, SOUTH COTABATO; Bagumbayan and Isulan, SULTAN KUDARAT
Intensity II - General Santos City, Tampakan, and Tantangan, SOUTH COTABATO; President Quirino and Esperanza, SULTAN KUDARAT
Intensity I - Don Marcelino, DAVAO OCCIDENTAL; Malungon and Maasim, SARANGANI; Kalamansig, SULTAN KUDARAT