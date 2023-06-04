Magnitude 4.4 quake rocks South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - A magnitude 4,4 earthquake rocks Lake Sebu, South Cotabato Saturday afternoono, the Phil. Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) today said.

The quake that came at 4:39 p.m. was tectonic in origin and was traced seven kilometers west of Lake Sebu town proper.

No reported casualties or damages to properties as of posting.

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Norala and Lake Sebu, SOUTH COTABATO

Intensity III - Kiamba, SARANGANI; Suralla and Koronadal City, SOUTH COTABATO; Bagumbayan and Isulan, SULTAN KUDARAT

Intensity II - General Santos City, Tampakan, and Tantangan, SOUTH COTABATO; President Quirino and Esperanza, SULTAN KUDARAT

Intensity I - Don Marcelino, DAVAO OCCIDENTAL; Malungon and Maasim, SARANGANI; Kalamansig, SULTAN KUDARAT