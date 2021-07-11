Magnitude 4.6 quake shakes Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 4.6 quake hit coastal areas of Sultan Kudarat Sunday with its epicenter traced 15 kilometers west of Kalamansig town, the state volcanology office today said.

The tremor was tectonic and was recorded at 2:45 a.m., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

It has a depth of only 30 kilometers.

Below are the recorded intensities

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III - Kiamba, Sarangani

Intenisty I - Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City