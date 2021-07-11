  Sunday Jul, 11 2021 10:50:55 AM

Magnitude 4.6 quake shakes Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat

Local News • 03:15 AM Sun Jul 11, 2021
67
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 4.6 quake hit coastal areas of Sultan Kudarat Sunday with its epicenter traced 15 kilometers west of Kalamansig town, the state volcanology office today said.

The tremor was tectonic and was recorded at 2:45 a.m., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

It has a depth of only 30 kilometers. 

Below are the recorded intensities 

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III - Kiamba, Sarangani
Intenisty I - Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City

 

