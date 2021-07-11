Magnitude 4.7 quake shakes Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat
108
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 4.6 quake hit coastal areas of Sultan Kudarat Sunday with its epicenter traced 15 kilometers west of Kalamansig town, the state volcanology office today said.
The tremor was tectonic and was recorded at 2:45 a.m., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
It has a depth of only 30 kilometers.
Below are the recorded intensities
Intensity IV - Kalamansig, Palimbang and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
Intensity III - Cotabato City
Intensity II - President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat
Intensity I - Zamboanga City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III - Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity II - Zamboanga City
Intensity I - Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City