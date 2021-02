KIDAPAWAN CITY - A magnitude 4.8 quake rocks Davao del Sur Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported today.

The 7:28 a.m. quake which was tectonic in origin was traced 9 kilometers west of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Kidapawan City, Cotabato

Intensity II - Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity I - Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City