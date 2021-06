Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Surigao del Sur

DAVAO CITY - A magnitude 5.1 quake rocks nothern-eastern Mindanao with its epicenter in Bayabas, Surigao del Sur Sunday.

Tectonic and has a depth of 46 kilometers, the tremors came at 3:14 p.m.

No reported casualties and damages to properties as of posting.

The reported intensities are as follows.

Intensity I - Cagayan de Oro CityIntensity IV- Bayabas, Cagwait, Marihatag and Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

Intensity III - Bislig City; Dapa, Surigao del Norte; Gingoog City and Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental

Intensity II- San Francisco, Southern Leyte; Cagayan de Oro City, Balingasag and Villanueva, Misamis Oriental

Intensity I- Surigao City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II - Surigao City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Abuyog, Leyte