Magnitude 5.1 rocks Davao del Sur
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez
KIDAPAWAN CITY - A magnitude 5.1 quake hit Davao del Sur Thursday afternoon, the state volcanology office today said.
Tectonic in origin, the tremor came at 2:21 p.m. and was traced eight kilometers south of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.
It has a depth of 17 kilometers.
The reported Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V- Koronadal City, South Cotabato
Intensity III - Kidapawan City, Cotabato
Intensity II - Kiamba, South Cotabato; General Santos City
No reported damages to properties as of posting.