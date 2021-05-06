  Thursday May, 06 2021 09:53:04 PM

Magnitude 5.1 rocks Davao del Sur

Local News • 15:30 PM Thu May 6, 2021
32
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A magnitude 5.1 quake hit Davao del Sur Thursday afternoon, the state volcanology office today said.

Tectonic in origin, the tremor came at 2:21 p.m. and was traced eight kilometers south of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

It has a depth of 17 kilometers.

The reported Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V- Koronadal City, South Cotabato
Intensity III - Kidapawan City, Cotabato
Intensity II - Kiamba, South Cotabato; General Santos City

No reported damages to properties as of posting.

 

