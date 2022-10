Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts Davao del Sur, Mindanao

COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocked southern Mindanao Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake that came at 4:05 p.m. was traced 6 kilometers from Matanao, Davao del Sur and was tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs said the tremor was felt at Intensity 4 in Davao and Gen. Santos Cities.

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V - Kidapawan City; Koronadal City, Norala, South Cotabato

Intensity IV - Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Alabel, Sarangani; Tampakan, Tantangan, Tupi, General Santos City, South Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity III - Libona, Bukidnon; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Maasim, Kiamba, Malapatan, Sarangani; Santo Nino, Polomolok, Suralla, T'Boli, South Cotabato

Intensity II - Alamada, Cotabato; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Maitum, Sarangani; Lake Sebu, South Cotabato

Intensity I - Malaybalay, Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected.