COTABATO CITY – A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocks mainland Mindanao Tuesday tha revived the horrors of August 1976 tremor that hit the region.

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor that came at 1:24 p.m. was tectonic in origin and the epicenter was located 36 kilometers wet of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

It was generated by the Cotabato trench, the Phivolcs Cotabato said in a statement.

It was also the game "generator" that triggered the Aug 17,1976 magnitude magnitude 7.9 earthquake in the Moro Gulf that killed 5,000–8,000 people, about 10,000 injured and left more than 90,000 homeless.

No reported damages so far. No aftershock was recorded as of posting at 3:11 p.m.

The following are the reported intensities.

Intensity III - Cotabato City

Intensity II - General Santos City

Intensity I - Zamboanga City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV- T'boli, South Cotabato

Intensity III- Santo Nino and Koronadal City, South Cotabato;Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity II - General Santos City; Cotabato City; Malungon and Maasim, Sarangani

Intensity I - Zamboanga City; Davao City; Cagayan de Oro City; Kidapawan City;