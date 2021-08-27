Magnitude 5.7 quake rocks Davao Occidental

KORONADAL CITY -- A magnitude 5.7 quake jolts Davao Occidental, Sarangani province and Soccsksargen region Friday night.

The state volcanology office said the tremor, tectonic in origin, was traced 19 kilometers west of Sarangani town in Davao Occidental.

It came at 6:22 p.m.

No reported casualties or damages to properties as of posting.

Intensity IV - Glan, Alabel, Kiamba, Maasim, Malapatan and Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City; Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, Malita, and

Sarangani, Davao Occidental; Polomolok, South Cotabato

Intensity III - Banga, Koronadal City, Lake Sebu, Tampakan and Tupi, South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Kalamansig and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity II - Davao City; Norala, Santo Niño, Surallah and Tantangan, T'boli, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City, Kabacan and Makilala, Cotabato; Isulan and

President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat; Digos City, Matanao and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur

Intensity I - Zamboanga City; Lambayong and Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat; M'lang, Cotabato

