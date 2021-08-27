  Friday Aug, 27 2021 09:45:05 PM

Magnitude 5.7 quake rocks Davao Occidental

Local News • 19:30 PM Fri Aug 27, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY -- A magnitude 5.7 quake jolts Davao Occidental, Sarangani province and Soccsksargen region Friday night.

The state volcanology office said the tremor, tectonic in origin, was traced 19 kilometers west of Sarangani town in Davao Occidental.

It came at 6:22 p.m.

No reported casualties or damages to properties as of posting.

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV - General Santos City; Malungon and Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity III - Kidapawan City; Koronadal City
Intensity II - Davao City
Intensity I - Zamboanga City

Intensity IV - Glan, Alabel, Kiamba, Maasim, Malapatan and Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City; Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos, Malita, and
Sarangani, Davao Occidental; Polomolok, South Cotabato
Intensity III - Banga, Koronadal City, Lake Sebu, Tampakan and Tupi, South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Kalamansig and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
Intensity II - Davao City; Norala, Santo Niño, Surallah and Tantangan, T'boli, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City, Kabacan and Makilala, Cotabato; Isulan and
President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat; Digos City, Matanao and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur
Intensity I - Zamboanga City; Lambayong and Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat; M'lang, Cotabato
 

