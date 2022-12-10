  Saturday Dec, 10 2022 11:02:25 AM

Magnitude 5.9 quake jolts Davao region

Breaking News • 04:45 AM Sat Dec 10, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked Davao region early Saturday with the tremor being felt to as far Bukidnon, Gen. Santos City and Kidapawan City, the state volcanology office reported.

The quake came at 4:01 a.m. and its epicenter was found in Gov. Generoso, Davao Oriental.  It was tectonic in origin and has a depth of 065 kilometers.

The Phil. Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Intensity 2 was felt ion Kidapawan City, Makilala, Makilala, and Arakan in North Cotabato; Tupi and General Santos City in South Cotabato.

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Malapatan, Sarangani

Intensity III - Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Kiamba, Maasim, and Glan, Sarangani; Koronadal City, Tampakan, Tupi, Polomolok, and General Santos City, South Cotabato

Intensity II - Maitum, Sarangani; T'Boli, South Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity I - Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Suralla, Tantangan, Norala, and Santo Niño, South Cotabato

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected.

