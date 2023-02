Magnitude 6 quake jolts Davao de Oro

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A magnitude 6 earthquake rocked Davao region early evening today with its epicenter found in New Bataan, DAvao de Oro, the state volcanology office said.

Ang tremor that came at 6:44 p.m. tectonic in origin and caused minor damages as per reports by various media organizations and the social media.

Phivolcs said aftershocks were also reported. About 20 aftershocks were detected as of posting.

Intensity V - New Bataan, Davao de Oro

Intensity IV - City of Davao; City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur

Intensity III - Damulog, Kadingilan, Kalilangan, Libona, Pangantucan, and Talakag, Bukidnon; City of Cagayan De Oro; Cagwait, and Hinatuan,

Surigao del Sur

Intensity II - President Roxas, Capiz; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; City of El Salvador, and Villanueva, Misamis Oriental; Aleosan, Antipas, Arakan, Carmen,

Kabacan, City of Kidapawan, Libungan, M'lang, Magpet, Makilala, Matalam, Pikit, and Tulunan, Cotabato; City of Koronadal, South Cotabato; Kalamansig,

Sultan Kudarat; City of Cotabato

Intensity I - Esperanza, and City of Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V - Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Intensity III - City of Davao; Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Bislig City, Surigao del Sur

Intensity II - Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte; Libona and Malaybalay, Bukidnon; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Abuyog, Leyte; San Francisco,

Southern Leyte; Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental; Malapatan, Glan, and Kiamba, Sarangani; Norala, General Santos City, Koronadal City and Tampakan,

South Cotabato; Tandag, Surigao del Sur

Intensity I - Alamada, Cotabato; Baybay and Dulag, Leyte; Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental; Maitum, Sarangani; Suralla, Santo Nino, T'Boli, and Tantangan,

South Cotabato; Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte

Photo below show grocery items fall in a mall in Montevista town in Davao de Oro.