Magnitude 7 quake jolts Abra

MANILA – A magnitude 7 earthquake jolted Abra on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

Phivolcs earlier logged this as magnitude 7.3.

The tectonic quake struck 3 km. northwest of the municipality of Tayum at 8:43 a.m., with a depth of 17 km.

The following are the reported intensities:

Intensity VII: Bucloc and Manabo, Abra;

Intensity VI: Vigan City, Sinait, Bantay, San Esteban, Ilocos Sur; Laoac, Pangasinan; Baguio City;

Intensity V: Magsingal and San Juan, Ilocos Sur, Alaminos City and Labrador, Pangasinan; Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya; Mexico, Pampanga; Concepcion, and Tarlac City, Tarlac; City of Manila; City of Malabon;

Intensity IV: City of Marikina; Quezon City; City of Pasig; City of Valenzuela; City of Tabuk, Kalinga; Bautista and Malasiqui, Pangasinan; Bayombong and Diadi, Nueva Vizcaya; Guiguinto, Obando, and San Rafael, Bulacan; San Mateo, Rizal;

Intensity III: Bolinao, Pangasinan; Bulakan, Bulacan; Tanay, Rizal;

Intensity II - General Trias City, Cavite; Santa Rosa City, Laguna.

Phivolcs also logged the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity VII: Vigan City;

Intensity V: Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Peñablanca, Cagayan; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Baguio City;

Intensity IV: Gonzaga, Cagayan; Baler, Aurora; Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya; Ramos, Tarlac; Ilagan, Isabela; Basista, Pangasinan; Claveria, Cagayan; San Jose, Palayan City and Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Madella, Quirino; Tabuk, Kalinga; Santiago City, Isabela;

Intensity III: Quezon City; Iba, Zambales; Navotas City, Malabon City, Metro Manila; Magalang & Guagua Pampanga; Bolinao, Sison and Infanta, Pangasinan; Bulakan, San Ildefonso, Guiguinto, Plaridel, and Malolos City, Bulacan; Tarlac City, Tarlac;

Intensity II: Dona Remedios Trinidad, Angat & Santa Maria, Bulacan; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Pasig City Metro Manila; Polillo, Gumaca and Infanta, Quezon;

Intensity I: Tanay, Taytay, Morong, Antipolo City, Rizal; Marilao,Bulacan; San Juan City, Las Piñas City, Metro Manila; Lucban, Quezon; Subic, Zambales; Mercedes,Camarines Norte; Olongapo City, Zambales; Carmona, Cavite.

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake while instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Aftershocks and damage are expected from the temblor, Phivolcs said.

Response

In a statement, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said it is coordinating with regional counterparts in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon, as well as the National Capital Region.

“Assessment continues as of now but some areas have sustained damages to public and private structures. Some areas in the Cordilleras have no power and Internet. Monitoring of mountain roads continue," it said.

Aftershocks were reported in the town of La Paz in Abra.