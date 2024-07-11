  Thursday Jul, 11 2024 01:48:08 PM

Magnitude 7.1 quake jolts Southern Mindanao

Breaking News • 11:45 AM Thu Jul 11, 2024
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Image from Phivolcs-DOST

COTABATO CITY – A Magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolts Southern Mindanao region at 10:13 a.m. today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

It came over a month before the 48th anniversary of the August 17, 1976 earthquake that rocked Mindanao,

The tremor was tectonic and was traced 67 kilometers west of Palimbang in Sultan Kudarat province.  It has a depth of 722 kilometers and is located in the Cotabato Trench, more known as the Moro Gulf.

The Phivolcs said the town of Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental experienced the quake at Intensity IV while in Mati City, Davao Oriental and Glan in Sarangani it was felt at Intensity III.

Intensity II was recorded in Maragusan in Davao de Oro, Tagum City, Libungan in North Cotabato, Kiamba, Maitum and Malapatan in Sarangani, Koronadal City and in Gen. Santos City.

Intensity I was recorded in Davao City, Tantangan in South Cotabato and Lebak in Sultan Kudarat.

Phivolcs also reported these Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III - Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos, DAVAO OCCIDENTAL; Glan, and Malungon, SARANGANI

Intensity II - City of Tagum, DAVAO DEL NORTE; City of Digos, DAVAO DEL SUR; Matalam, COTABATO; CITY OF COTABATO

Intensity I - Nabunturan, DAVAO DE ORO; CITY OF DAVAO; City of Kidapawan, COTABATO; Maitum, SARANGANI; T'Boli, and Tampakan, SOUTH COTABATO; Bagumbayan, Esperanza, Isulan, Kalamansig, Lambayong, and Lebak, SULTAN KUDARAT; City of Bislig, SURIGAO DEL SUR. (PNA)

