MagNorte employees say they are regularly paid, ask they be spared

COTABATO CITY - The Provincial Employees Association of Maguindanao del Norte (PEA-MDN) has issued a statement denying claims by Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman that provincial employees have not been receiving their salaries and other benefits.

During Wednesday's budget deliberation at the House, the employees said Rep. Hataman mentioned the ongoing political crisis in Maguindanao del Norte.

“He mentioned that employees had gone without salaries for four months, but in truth, it has only been for the month of August 2023. This situation is due to the failure of the designated treasurer of Maguindanao del

Norte, appointed by the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) Region 12, to report to the Provincial Treasurer's Office,” the employees said in a statement released Thursday.

In a news conference, Engr. Madki Acbar, PEA-MDN president, read the statement in the presence of the board of directors, officials and members of the employees association.

They said they have not voiced complaints against Governor Abdulrauf A. Macacua for the delay because they understand the circumstances behind it.

“We appeal to those involved in the Maguindanao del Norte issue not to exploit our situation for personal gain or political motives. The core concern is the delay in receiving our salary and mandates of the different offices due to the Treasurer's absence from work,” they said.

The group also appealed to all those who issue comments either in mainstream media or via social media to “refrain from using the employees of Maguindanao del Norte and our situation for any political ambitions or agenda.”

“Our primary focus is on resolving this crisis and ensuring the welfare of our families, covering basic needs, tuition fees, utility bills, and financial commitment to GSIS and Pag-IBIG,” they said.