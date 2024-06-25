  Tuesday Jun, 25 2024 07:57:40 AM

MagSur floods affect 50k residents

Climate Change/Environment • 05:15 AM Tue Jun 25, 2024
59
By: 
Drema Q. Bravo/DXMS NDBC
RECURRING FLOOD. A stranded resident of Pagalungan in Maguindanao del Sur receives food packs on Sunday, June 23, from the provincial government following a massive floods in town due to heavy downpour. (Photo courtesy of Kodjack Pakan Andoy)

COTABATO CITY - Recent floods brought about by Southwest Monsoon in the past days have affected 10, 024 families in two towns of Maguindanao del Sur, a disaster official said. 

Ameer Jehad ‘Tim’ Ambolodto, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management PDRRM Officer, the flooding hits 12 villages in Pagalungan town and 11 barangays in Datu Montawal.

Ambolodto said 6,692 families were affected in Pagalungan while 3,332 households have been submerged by flash flood or 50,120 individuals affected by the sudden rise of river water.

“As of now, only these towns have submitted situational reports on their areas and we are still monitoring other municipalities,” Ambolodto said.

No reported evacuation and casualties despite massive flash floods, according to Ambolodto.

Meanwhile, the provincial government of Maguindanao Sur had already distributed food packs to affected families.

Ambolodto said the disaster office continues to intensify the monitoring and early warning initiatives among constituents, especially to flash-flood prone ares.

“I am appealing to the public to cooperate and follow advisories of their Municipal Disaster Offices for easier rescue missions in case situation got worse,” Ambolodto added.

“These two towns in the province are always the catchment area of Mindanao River Basin especially during rainy season,” Ambolodto said.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Non-Muslim soldiers fixing dilapidated mosque, school building

COTABATO CITY - Army units led by non-Muslims and Moro stakeholders have fused ranks to rehabilitate an old dilapidated mosque and an adjoining...

MagSur floods affect 50k residents

COTABATO CITY - Recent floods brought about by Southwest Monsoon in the past days have affected 10, 024 families in two towns of Maguindanao del Sur...

Marcos: "Suporta ng lahat sa BARMM kailangan para magtagumpay ang 2025 parliamentary elections"

MANILA - MULING IGINIIT ni P. Marcos na dapat matuloy na ang kauna-unahang halalan sa Bangsamoro Region sa susunod na taon. Kahapon, pinulong ni...

Cops seize P10.6-M worth smuggled cigarettes in Sulu

COTABATO CITY - The police seized P10.6 million worth of imported cigarettes in an anti-smuggling operation in Barangay Kajatian in Indanan, Sulu on...

Cops recover P110,000 worth of smuggled cigars in Picong, LDS

MARAWI CITY  - In line with the directives of PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil to crackdown counterfeit and smuggled cigarettes following...