MagSur floods affect 50k residents

COTABATO CITY - Recent floods brought about by Southwest Monsoon in the past days have affected 10, 024 families in two towns of Maguindanao del Sur, a disaster official said.

Ameer Jehad ‘Tim’ Ambolodto, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management PDRRM Officer, the flooding hits 12 villages in Pagalungan town and 11 barangays in Datu Montawal.

Ambolodto said 6,692 families were affected in Pagalungan while 3,332 households have been submerged by flash flood or 50,120 individuals affected by the sudden rise of river water.

“As of now, only these towns have submitted situational reports on their areas and we are still monitoring other municipalities,” Ambolodto said.

No reported evacuation and casualties despite massive flash floods, according to Ambolodto.

Meanwhile, the provincial government of Maguindanao Sur had already distributed food packs to affected families.

Ambolodto said the disaster office continues to intensify the monitoring and early warning initiatives among constituents, especially to flash-flood prone ares.

“I am appealing to the public to cooperate and follow advisories of their Municipal Disaster Offices for easier rescue missions in case situation got worse,” Ambolodto added.

“These two towns in the province are always the catchment area of Mindanao River Basin especially during rainy season,” Ambolodto said.