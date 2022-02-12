  Saturday Feb, 12 2022 01:56:35 PM

Maguindanao ambush leaves 9 dead, 3 hurt

Breaking News • 11:00 AM Sat Feb 12, 2022
By: 
DXMS Radyo Bida
The ill fated luxury vehicle following an ambush in Guindulungan, Maguindanao. (DXMS/contributed photo)

GUINDULUNGAN, Maguindanao  – An early morning ambush in a remote village here left nine persons dead, officials said.

Involved in the ambush were two luxury vehicles traveling in convoy, according to Mayor Midpantao Midtimbng Jr of Guindulungan town.

He said the ambush occurred in Sitio Dam, Barangay Malumamis, Guindulungan at past 8 a.m.

Responding police counted nine dead bodies inside and outside a maroon Mitsubishi Montero (RNW-889) and Black Ford Ranger (LAC-6907).

“The ambush site is far from residential area, the nearest home is about a kilometer away,” a local resident said in a radio interview. 

Police scene of the crime operatives (SOCO) are still in the area conducting post crime investigation.

Midtimbang said the identities of the victims are still being determined.

About three other persons were rushed to the hospital by responding police.

The ambush site is about 10 kilometers from the national highway linking Cotabato City and Isulan, Sutlan Kudarat.

Capt. Fayeed Cana, Maguindanao police spokesperson, identified one of the slain victims as Pags Mamasainged, alias “Commander Black Jack.”

Cana said initial investigation showed that the victims, locked in a “rido” (family feud), were on their way to a settlement in Ampatuan, Maguindanao when ambushed in Barangay Kalumamis at past 8 a.m.

