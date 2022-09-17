Maguindanao decides: “Yes” or “No” to split 

COTABATO CITY - Officials expect about 60 percent of over 939,000 registered voters in Maguindanao are to decide today if they will agree to divide the province into two separate provinces in a plebiscite that no one publicly campaigned against.

As far as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is concerned, all systems go for today’s plebiscite to determine if Maguindanaons will ratify or reject a law (RA 11550) that will create Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte.

“We are ready since a week ago, we have prepared for this for so long,” Comelec Law Department Director Atty. John Rex Laudiangco told Alerto Bangsamoro program in the vernacular on Thursday.

At the local level, Atty. Udtog Tago, Maguindanao election director, all systems go and that election materials and official election documents have been distributed down to the precinct levels.

Atty. Laudiangco said the plebiscite committees have already prepared voters’ assistance desks in all voting centers across the province.

“As the voter enters the school ground, he or she can check with the assistance desk so they will know where their voting precincts are,” Laudiangco told Alerto Bangsamoro radio program aired over DXMS Radyo Bida.

He said voting starts at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. during which voters and all stakeholders in his democratic process are expected to wear facemasks, observe physical distancing and disinfection will take place from time to time when necessary.

Laudiangco urged voters to check with the Comelec office in town or in the voting center their names and their precinct assignments.

The poll body said it expects to finish canvassing of voters in the next three days

Laudiangco said aside from the plebiscite date, the poll body had conducted information and campaign period from August 16 to September 15 including the holding of barangay assemblies, fora, or “pulong pulongs.”

The Comelec said prohibited activities include bearing, carrying or transporting firearms or other deadly weapons in public places, including any building, street, park private vehicle or public conveyance, or even if licensed to possess or carry the same, unless authorized by the Commission.

During voting day (today), the prohibited acts are: campaigning; selling, furnishing, offering, buying, serving, or taking intoxicating liquors, etc.; giving and/or giving free transportation, food, drinks and things of value; carrying of deadly weapon in the polling place; voting more than once or in substitution of another; soliciting votes or undertaking any propaganda for or against a “Yes” or a “No” vote within the polling place or within 30 meters thereof; opening of booths or stalls for the sale, etc…of wares, merchandise of refreshments, within 30 meters radius from the polling place and holding of fairs, cockfighting, boxing, horse races or similar sports.

The counting of votes will be from 3 p.m. onwards until finished.

“Nobody is campaigning for a no vote, we have not heard one since the campaign started,” said Atty. Cyrus Torreña, Maguindanao provincial administrator.

Speaking over DXMS Alerto Bangsamoro program, Atty. Torreña said groups who shall campaign for NO vote are welcome.

He said all the elected officials have been campaigning for YES vote since every Maguindanaons will benefit from the dividends it will bring, including delivery of basic services.

Atty. Udtog Tago, Maguindanao elections supervisor, said all systems go and that election materials and officials ballots “are already in town.”

The election documents for the Sept. 17 referendum are already distributed to all election committees as of Friday night.

On calls to delay the plebiscite, Tago said it is not for the poll body to decide.

“That is for Congress to decide, as far as we are concerned, we are all set for the referendum,” Atty. Tago said reacting on the appeal made by Interfaith for Peace and Clean Election (IM4PEACE) to move the political exercises until November.

“This is to allow massive information drive to educate the people why a plebiscite is necessary, what are the pros and cons,” said IM4PEACE coordinator Goldy Omelio, adding that her group is an election watchdog.

The group was more concerned about lack of information dissemination on the ground, grassroots level. The NGO is not opposed to the referendum and all it wanted was a 2-month delay for massive information drive because in their consultation with various sectors, women, farmers, NGOs, peoples organizations, IPs, they found out many are unaware of this political development.

All we can see are huge tarpaulins about people being asked to vote YES," said the group.

Comelec Chair George Erwin M. Garcia said in recent security meeting here that the poll body is expecting at least 80 percent turnout of voters on balloting day.

The plebiscite will determine whether the people of Maguindanao will accept Republic Act No. 11550, a law that will split Maugindanao to create Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur.

Maguindanao has 36 towns.

Omelio said a consultation spearheaded by her group showed that majority of the residents were unaware of the Sept. 17 balloting.

“People in the barrios and barangays were unaware of the plebiscite, many are busy earning a living, they should be informed,” Omelio added.

No group has so far campaigned for NO vote while elected local officials are busy campaigning for YES vote.

If ratified, Maguindanao del Norte will have Datu Odin Sinsuat town as its capital and Maguindanao del Sur will retain Buluan town as its capital.

Maguindanao del Norte will be composed of the towns that are currently part of Maguindanao first congressional district and Maguindanao del Sur will be made of towns in Maguindanao second district.

Once ratified, incumbent Gov. Mariam Mangudadatu would stay as governor of Maguindanao del Sur and No. 1 board member (2nd district), Nathaniel Midtimbang will be the vice governor.

Incumbent Vice Governor Ainee Sinsuat will assume as new governor of Maguindanao del Sur with No. 1 board member Sharifudin Tucao Mastura as vice governor. ##