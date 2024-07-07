Maguindanao del Norte emerging new capital hub

MAGUINDANAO del Norte is shaping up to become the most secured and investment-conducive province in Mindanao, as laid down in development foresights that Governor Abdulraof Macacua elaborated during his first state of the province address on Thursday afternoon.

Macacua assured the national government as well as the leadership of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) that the new province’s development goals as drawn in its 7-point Executive Agenda are aligned with the 12-Point Priority Agenda of the BARMM government lead by Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim.

“GobSam”, as the governor is fondly called among his constituents, presented a line of accomplishments longer by the province’s relatively shorter period of existence, and notwithstanding intervening legal challenges, he said.

Completed interior roads construction will eventually connect a south-north artery to linkup the riverside routes of Mother Kabuntalan, Northern Kabuntalan, Sultan Kudarat, and Sultan Mastura towns with Cotabato City, and with the north upland road networks of Parang, Barira, Matanog and Buldon towns, and Lanao provinces.

Documented field reports of the District Engineering Office (DEO) showed such infrastructure developments obtaining in the new province, said District Engineer Avila Abobakar.

The governor said his administration’s 7-Point Executive Agenda also concurs in with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr.’s platform of governance as articulated in the national calls for a change through “Bagong Pilipinas” that is, “enabling a government in reaching out to the people, and dismantling structural disablers by enlisting the active involvement of citizens and private groups.”

He said with BARMM’s expanded port facilities in Polloc Freeport, the new province’s administration is working on a stiff development foresight towards a construction of an airport runway that will be compliant of international flights standards in Sultan Mastura town.

GobSam said the new province could achieve more with the continuing support of the BARMM and the national government, as well as the backing of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan under Vice-Governor Abdulnasser “Thong” Abas.

The province, he noted, will be most safe and secured for tourism and the modern-day mode of the B2B (business-to-business) trading activities, with the presence of the Philippine National Police Regional Office in Parang town; the 6th Infantry Division’s military establishment in Datu Odin Sinsuat town; and “lest we forget the existence of Camp Darapanan” in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao—all in Maguindanao del Norte, Macacua said.

National, regional as well as local officials listened to GobSam elaborate on province-wide accomplishments from developing its own bureaucracy which, he recalled, was marred by intermittent legal challenges; that it has, however, overcome with the assuring support of the President, and of the dedication of its employees. The employees, worked continuously in six months without being paid their salaries during those periods of trying times, he said.

The governor’s SOPA was attended by Peace and Reconciliation Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, officials and representatives of the Bangsamoro government, Bangsamoro Transition Authority Members of Parliament, local chief executives, representatives of Civil Society Organizations, line agencies, religious sector, provincial and municipal employees, and stakeholder.

"It is indeed a great honor to serve our constituents and lead the journey of transformation and renewal from a war-torn province to a PREMIER Maguindanao del Norte in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao," the Chief executive said.

He said Maguindanao del Norte’s development course also paves the way through the development and establishment of a permanent site for the Bangsamoro Government Center in Parang, Maguindanao.

Also in the drawing boards of the provincial development of Maguindanao del Norte is the construction and establishment of its permanent capitol in Sultan Kudarat town, Macacua said.

The governor said the province’s first administration bears the first-hand experiences of the pangs behind “birthing pains” that its workers has to experience in organizing its administrative and finance structure and operations offices.

But Governor Macacua said with the resilience, hard work and compromise that the officials and employees have rendered in sheer dedication, he is optimistic that Maguindanao del Norte will continue to thrive.

"I can clearly recall the hardships and challenges that confronted us when we started the local government of Maguindanao del Norte, and legal issues being one of them, were exploited to cripple the delivery of basic services to our people,” he said.

But the challenges, notwithstanding, Macacua said the new province has achieved its goals in its early development stage, with “the fervent commitment and collaboration” of the provincial local government unit, with its 12 component-municipal LGUs and the support of the BARMM regional government and the national government.” For this, he added, he was most grateful

“Sa lumipas na mga buwan at taon, masasabi kong marami nang mga programa at proyekto na ating naisakatuparan.” (In the past few months and years, we could safely say that much has been realized of our programs and projects)

Some of these are: the construction of the Tubaw-inspired Provincial Capitol in Sultan Kudarat town which will be the permanent site of provincial offices; pushing for the developing of an international airport in Sultan Mastura; lobbying for the establishment of a Salamat Hashim Medical Center in Parang; a Halal Center with Slaughter House, Business Center, Training Center, Solid Waste Disposal Area, Sewage Treatment Plant, and Temporary Holding Area, and providing full support for the development and establishment of the BARMM Regional Center in Parang,” he disclosed. Nash B. Maulana