Maguindanao drug dealer falls in SoCot

KORONADAL CITY - In an aggressive and active operation against illegal drugs and firearms, law enforcement agents under "COPLAN BAPA" successfully apprehended a notorious individual involved in drug trafficking.

The suspect, identified as Sanny Sindatun Guiamaludin, a 47-year-old mechanic from Magaslong, Datu Piang, Maguindanao Del Sur, was captured in a buy-bust operation conducted on July 25, 2023, at Barangay Silway 8, Polomolok, South Cotabato.

During the meticulously planned operation, operatives seized substantial evidence linking Guiamaludin to the illicit drug trade.

Notable items confiscated include two medium-sized rectangular shape heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a total of 65 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, along with marked buy-bust money amounting to Php 2,000.00.

In addition, authorities discovered a Caliber 45 pistol, accompanied by a magazine and four live ammunition rounds.

Also confiscated as pieces of evidence were one unit mini-van, cell phone, black sling bag, and a bundle of counterfeit boodle money. The seized substances hold an estimated street value of Php 442,000.00.

At the time of arrest, Guiamaludin was promptly apprised of his constitutional rights, ensuring that due process was observed throughout the operation.

The suspect is now in the custody of Polomolok MPS, awaiting legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the confiscated drugs undergo rigorous laboratory examination at Regional Forensic Unit 12 to strengthen the case against the perpetrator.

“The resounding success of the drug bust operation underscores our unwavering commitment to eradicating drug-related activities and upholding public safety. In this relentless battle against drugs and illegal firearms, we make it clear that criminals will be met with the full, unyielding force of the law," Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, PRO-12 regional director, said.

"We vehemently call upon the public to maintain unwavering vigilance and join forces with our law enforcement authorities. By forging an unbreakable alliance, we will create an uncompromisingly secure and drug-free environment that empowers and protects all citizens. Together, we seize control and ensure the well-being of our society,” he added.