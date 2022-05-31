Maguindanao election officer survives ambush

COTABATO CITY – An election officer in Maguindanao today survived a daylight ambush but an aide was slightly injured.

Jean Hangkal, municipal election officer of Datu Salibo, Maguindanao, said in a phone interview that she was driving her vehicle heading to nearby Datu Piang town when she noticed a mini-van partly blocking her path.

She tried to maneuver her vehicle past the mini-van when gunmen inside opened fire toward her direction at about 12:30 p.m.

Hangkal said she sped away but her aid, identified only as “Sadam” was slightly injured. She brought Sadam directly to a hospital in Datu Piang to get initial medication and later moved to Midsayap in North Cotabato for where she sought help from military forces.

“I have been receiving threats, I presume this is election related,” Hangkal said in a phone interview.

Colonel Christopher Panapan, Maguidnanao police provincial director, said he received initial reports of the shooting but his details are incomplete. He added the Datu Salibo police are still investigating.

He said manhunt had been launched.(FC)