  Tuesday May, 31 2022 03:49:21 PM

Maguindanao election officer survives ambush

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 16:15 PM Mon May 30, 2022
143
By: 
FERDINANDH CABRERA

COTABATO CITY  – An election officer in Maguindanao today survived a daylight ambush but an aide was slightly injured.

Jean Hangkal, municipal election officer of Datu Salibo, Maguindanao, said in a phone interview that she was driving her vehicle heading to nearby Datu Piang town when she noticed a mini-van partly blocking her path.

She tried to maneuver her vehicle past the mini-van when gunmen inside opened fire toward her direction at about 12:30 p.m.

Hangkal said she sped away but her aid, identified only as “Sadam” was slightly injured.  She brought Sadam directly to a hospital in Datu Piang to get initial medication and later moved to Midsayap in North Cotabato for where she sought help from military forces.

“I have been receiving threats, I presume this is election related,” Hangkal said in a phone interview.

Colonel Christopher Panapan, Maguidnanao police provincial director, said he received initial reports of the shooting but his details are incomplete.  He added the Datu Salibo police are still investigating.

He said manhunt had been launched.(FC)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Police marshals deployed on buses plying in Region 12

KORONADAL CITY – To thwart destabilization by terrorist groups on passenger buses and public terminals, police authorities in the Soccsksargen region...

Vendor slightly hurt in one of two Basilan IED blasts

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- An ambulant roadside vendor was slightly hurt (not two as earlier reported-ed) in one of two explosions...

P81K worth shabu found in barangay councilman’s home

TULUNAN, North Cotabato - Anti-narcotics agents clamped down a barangay councilor from whose house here they found P81,600 worth of shabu...

2 blasts rock Isabela City, Basilan, 2 hurt

ISABELA CITY - Suspected improvised bombs were set off in two areas here Monday afternoon, Radio Ronda del Basilan reported. The twin blasts came...

Maguindanao school principal hurt in ambush

Isang principal ng paaralan sa bayan ng Paglat ang biktima ng pamamaril sa Pandag, Maguindanao kaninang alas tres ng hapon. Ito mismo ang...