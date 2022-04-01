  Friday Apr, 01 2022 11:13:58 AM

Maguindanao ex-mayor's house strafed

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 10:00 AM Fri Apr 1, 2022
17
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Maguindanao Board Member Datu King Mangudadatu points to a hole on the wall left by a rifle grenade fired toward the house of former Mayor Ibrahim Jong Mangudadatu of Buluan, Maguindanao. Another rifle grenade hit the roof. (FB Photos)

BULUAN, Maguindanao  – Unidentified gunmen on Friday dawn strafed the residential house here of former Mayor Ibrahim Jong Mangudadatu, police and relatives said.

Maguindanao Board Member King Mangudadatu in a statement, said nobody was hurt in the 1:30 a.m. strafing in Barangay Poblacion.

He said police recovered empty shells ng M16 Armalite rifle, M14 rifle, M1 carbine, cal.30 machinegun and empty shell for 40mm and M79 grenade around the former mayor’s home.

Board Member Mangudadatu said the family know pretty well who were responsible but decided to leave the matter to police investigators.

He said incumbent Mayor Baby Dats Mangudadatu also live in the same house.

Police are still investigating, he said.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Maguindanao ex-mayor's house strafed

BULUAN, Maguindanao  – Unidentified gunmen on Friday dawn strafed the residential house here of former Mayor Ibrahim Jong Mangudadatu, police...

6 NPAs surrender to Region 12 police

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Six members of the New People’s Army, three of them collectors of “protection money” from hapless farmers, surrendered...

Lalaki patay sa pananaga sa Kalamansig

COTABATO CITY - Dean on arrival sa ospital ang ang isang lalaki makaraang tagain sa Barangay Nalilidan, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat kahapon....

Project TABANG turns over farm tractors in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – In an effort to help farmers improve their livelihood by increasing their production, eight (8 ) units of tractors were turned over...

Primary suspect in Lebak massacre surrenders

LEBAK, Sultan Kudarat - The primary suspect in the massacre of the family of four in Barnagay Datu Karon here Tuesday has surrendered and is now in...