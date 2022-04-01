Maguindanao ex-mayor's house strafed

BULUAN, Maguindanao – Unidentified gunmen on Friday dawn strafed the residential house here of former Mayor Ibrahim Jong Mangudadatu, police and relatives said.

Maguindanao Board Member King Mangudadatu in a statement, said nobody was hurt in the 1:30 a.m. strafing in Barangay Poblacion.

He said police recovered empty shells ng M16 Armalite rifle, M14 rifle, M1 carbine, cal.30 machinegun and empty shell for 40mm and M79 grenade around the former mayor’s home.

Board Member Mangudadatu said the family know pretty well who were responsible but decided to leave the matter to police investigators.

He said incumbent Mayor Baby Dats Mangudadatu also live in the same house.

Police are still investigating, he said.