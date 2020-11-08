Maguindanao, Lanao Sur villages get QIPs from Relief International, UNYPAD

COTABATO CITY – The Relief International (RI) and its local partner, the United Youth for Peace and Development (UNYPAD), awarded quick Impact Projects (QIPs) to twenty villages in the provinces of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur last weekend.

Maria Liza Dioneda, RI project manager, said the QIPs included renovation of barangay health stations, water points, installation of solar street lights, construction of multi-purpose halls and livelihood support for women.

“It gives me great pleasure to award the Quick Impact Projects, such as renovating the public health centers that aims to bring health services closer to the people, especially in these times of the pandemic when people’s vulnerability has increased and timely care is crucial,” said Vrinda Dar, RI interim country director in the Philippines, said in a statement.

Dioneda said the QIPs include construction of Civic and Peace Education Center in Calaan village, Buldon town in Maguindanao which is co-funded by the local government of said municipality.

“The infrastructure is meant to promote constructive conflict resolution and peace building in the area, noted for high cases of clan feuds or rido,” Dioneda said.

Rudy Lumapinet, UNYPAD project coordinator, said each of the 20 villages will receive P300,000 for its respective QIP which will start this month and expected to be completed by January 2021.

“The recipient-villages will contribute labor and manpower in the implementation of the project,” Lumapinet said.

Relief International is a humanitarian agency that provides emergency relief, economic rehabilitation, development assistance, and program services to vulnerable communities worldwide and is based in Washington, D.C. and London.

While UNYPAD is a youth-led non-government organization that is based in Cotabato City.