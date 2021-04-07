Maguindanao LGU surrendered loose firearms to 602nd Army brigade

CAMP LUCERO, Carmen, Cotabato – Three M14 rifles, two M1 Garand rifles, and two M1 Carbine rifles were presented and turned over by the Local Government Unit of Pagalungan to the military forces on April 5, 2021, in Pagalungan, Maguindanao.

The success of the surrender of loose firearms was a joint effort of the 602nd ‘Liberator’ Brigade, the 90th Infantry ‘Bigkis-Lahi’ Battalion, and the local government officials of Pagalungan.

“Ang pagsuko po ng mga baril na ito ang simula ng pagkakaunawaan dito sa ating lugar. Kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa suporta ng ating mga opisyales ng barangay sa ating mga adhikain. Kami po sa 602nd Liberator Brigade ay tulay lamang sa pag-unlad at kapayapaan ng Pagalungan. Wala po ito kung wala ang inyong paniniwala sa isinusulong nating mga programa”, Brigadier General Roberto S. Capulong, the 602nd Infantry Brigade Commander said in his message.

Likewise, Honorable Salik P Mamasabulod, the municipal mayor of Pagalungan also expressed his gratitude towards the men and women of the 602nd Liberator Brigade and 90th Infantry Battalion for their effort in keeping the peace in their municipality. According to him, the absence of loose firearms in their area means a lesser possibility for crimes to be committed.

The Barangay Chairmen and Municipal Councilors of Pagalungan were also present during the turnover. It was the Barangay captains who personally handed over the loose firearms to the battalion Commander of 90IB, Lieutenant Colonel Rommel Mundala.

Major General Juvymax R. Uy, Commander of the 6th Infantry ‘Kampilan’ Division and the Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) commended the units involved and the local chief executive in their productive determination in line with the government’s aim to build peaceful and developed communities in Mindanao.